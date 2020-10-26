Watch a scary movie outside or anywhere with 30% off Vankyo mini projectors today only

If you’re going to watch a scary movie for Halloween, you could curl up on your couch, turn off the lights, and watch the movie that way. But wouldn’t it be even more scary to watch those poor kids being hunted through the woods while sitting outside with your own woods as a backdrop? Watch movies anywhere with this Amazon sale that takes up to 30% off Vankyo mini projectors from the Leisure to the Cinemango to the Performance V630. This is part of Amazon’s “Holiday Dash,” which means the prices are only good for today. All of these prices are super low anyway so getting an extra 30% off means you’re not paying more than $200 on anything on sale here.

One day sale Vankyo Leisure Cinemango projectors tripods screens

The sale includes multiple projectors, a Vankyo tripod, and even a 120-inch projector screen for the complete package. All the projectors are super affordable with prices ranging between $70 and $190. The deals expire at the end of the day. Up to 30% off

The savings aren’t just on projectors, either. After all, if you’re going to set up a projector you also need a place to project the movie. Grab 120-inch Vankyo projector screen on sale for $26.99 from a street price of $35. It’s designed to be used outdoors and has a smooth polyester surface that works great as a high-resolution display. You can also get the Vankyo aluminum tripod projector stand for $15 off its regular price. It’s a multi-function stand that can be used to find the perfect balance for your projector even on uneven surfaces.

The Vankyo Performance V630 1080p LED projector is the most expensive option in this sale at $189.99, but that price is also $80 off what it normally sells for and the lowest direct price drop we’ve ever seen on this model. The V630 has a native 1920 x 1080 resolution and a lamp life of 50,000 hours. It can project your presentation or home media up to 300 inches in size. It also has automatic keystone correction, an innovative cooling system, and plenty of connectivity options like USB and HDMI to work with your various devices.

Vankyo has a 3-month return policy and a 3-year repair policy that should make you feel confident about whatever projector on sale you go with today.