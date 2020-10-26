Washington’s Bostic won’t be suspended for hit on Dalton

Despite laying an extremely dirty hit on quarterback Andy Dalton that earned him an immediate ejection, Washington linebacker Jon Bostic is not expected to be suspended by the league.

Dalton was sliding after a short run in the third quarter of Dallas’ loss to Washington when he endured a brutal cheap shot to the head from Bostic. Dalton left the game due to a concussion and Bostic was tossed by the referees. Nearly everyone was outraged by the hit, and many assumed Bostic would be forced to miss time for his unnecessary play but it looks like that will not be the case.

Fortunately for Dalton, he was “in good spirits” after the game and hopefully, he isn’t forced to miss too much time, if any at all. The Cowboys will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday night.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expressed as much concern for his team’s response to the hit as the hit itself, saying he was disappointed to see none of Dalton’s teammates fight for their quarterback after such a blatantly aggressive hit.

“We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another,” McCarthy said. “It definitely was not the response you would expect.”

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he spoke with McCarthy after the game and apologized for Bostic’s dirty tactic, saying it did not represent the team’s values.

“I went up to him and apologized to him for it,” Rivera told ProFootballTalk. “I wanted him to know that we don’t play that way, and it’s unfortunate that it happened.”