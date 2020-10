Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel sounds like he plans on sticking with kicker Stephen Gostkowski despite another significant miss on Sunday.

Gostkowski missed a 45-yard game-tying attempt in the waning seconds of the Titans’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The miss dropped him to 10-of-16 on the season, and he’s made just one of his five attempts from between 40 and 49 yards.

Despite these ugly stats, Vrabel said he has full confidence in Gostkowski going forward.