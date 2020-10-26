WENN

Billie Eilish discussed wide-ranging topics in a pay-per-view livestream on Saturday, October 24. The “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” singer used the commentary session in between songs to send messages about climate change and the importance of casting votes in the upcoming presidential election.

“Please, vote people. We have 10 days til this election,” the Grammy-winning songtress said, referring to the political event on November 3. “It is is so important that you vote, especially if you’re young, because we’re the ones with futures — unless you don’t vote and we all die. But I cannot stress enough, vote as early as you can. I voted last week….”

Blasting President Donald Trump, the “Bad Girl” hitmaker continued, “We’ve gotta do something, because the world is dying and people are dying and Trump is the worst.”

Later in the hour-long webcast, Eilish went on to say, “I hope that I can see you soon. I can’t even tell you how bad I wish I could be on tour. During quarantine I think I realized that the only place I’ve ever felt myself, like I belong, is in front of you guys and with you guys… That will happen one day. If we vote the orange man out, maybe we’ll get to see each other again. I’m literally not even joking at all.”

During the virtual gig, which she co-creative directed, Billie performed some of her hit songs including “Xanny”, “Everything I Wanted” and “No Time to Die”. She also flaunted her incredible vocals in ballads such as “When the Party’s Over” and “I Love You”. She incorporated XR technology to her performances, adding effects of insects, bold colours and inventive scenery.

This is not the first time for Billie to use her platform to tell young people the importance of actively participating in the upcoming election. “I wish that I didn’t have to be making this video, because I really wish I could just not give a f**k and it would be fine, I wouldn’t have to worry about any of this stuff,” she said earlier this month. “But as much as I don’t want to be involved in this f**king s**t – as in politics and as in this election – I think it is incredibly important that we all involve ourselves. Even if we’d rather stab ourselves in the face than talk about it, we need to talk about it. It’s so much easier to not give a f**k, but right now you gotta give a f**k.”