Volleyball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: Missouri Athletics

SEC Player of the Week – Kylie Deberg, Missouri

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Missouri’s Kylie Deberg, a senior outside hitter from Hudson, Iowa, averaged 5.43 points, 4.43 kills and 2.14 digs per set and hit .391 at Alabama to open the 2020 season for Mizzou. In the first match against the Crimson Tide, Deberg posted a match-high 22 kills, including her 1,000 career kill. For the series, she added eight total blocks and two aces.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Missouri’s Tyanna Omazic, a senior middle blocker from Kansas City, Mo., recorded a team-high 11 blocks over Mizzou’s two wins at Alabama. Omazic posted five total blocks in the first match and followed by six more total blocks in the second match, which moved her into the top 10 on Mizzou’s career total blocks list.

SEC Setter of the Week – Missouri’s Andrea Fuentes, a redshirt junior from San Juan, Puerto Rico, registered 73 assists this week in Mizzou’s sweep at Alabama. Fuentes recorded a double-double in the first match with 40 assists and 14 digs on Wednesday night. She averaged 10.43 assists per set and helped lead the Missouri offense to a .323 hitting percentage in the series, including a .412 mark to close out the week.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Missouri’s Emily Brown, a defensive specialist/libero from Lafayette, Ind., averaged 3.43 digs per set over the two matches at Missouri. In her collegiate debut, Brown had had a match-high 19 digs on Wednesday night, the most by a freshman Tiger defensive specialist since 2013. She also tallied six assists and one ace in the season opener.