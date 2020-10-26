US election Donald Trump new ad compares Joe Biden to a zombie ahead of Halloween

The ad entitled ‘How To Spot A Zombie: Joe Biden Edition” has been endorsed by the US president and shared with Mr Trump’s tens of millions of social media followers just days before Halloween.
The ad features a voice-over describing the “telltale signs” with montage video clips featuring Mr Biden.
“The ad calls on voters to cast their ballot for President Trump on Election Day and keep zombies like Joe Biden out of the White House,” the media statement said.
“After all, what could be spookier than a Joe Biden presidency? This ad will air on “Fear the Walking Dead,” and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”
The ad, which was posted to YouTube today, has been viewed more than 200,000 times, with many showing their appreciation for Mr Trump’s campaign wit.
“POTUS & Staff have now become full-blown comedians….this is just great,” another wrote.
“Only the Greatest Troll President ever would run an anti-Zombie ad against his Democrat adversary,” yet another wrote.
America heads to the polls next week on November 3.