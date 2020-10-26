Ultimate guide for free agency, trade period dates, National and 2021 Rookie drafts

Richmond’s Grand Final win may have put the sealer on the on-field aspect to the AFL season, but it means we are now headed for an off-season of mayhem.

An unprecedented number of big-name players could be headed for new homes this summer, with teams who hope to embark on their own period of success like the Tigers.

Stars such as Jeremy Cameron and Joe Daniher have already requested trades to new homes, while plenty of other players could be up for grabs.

Ahead of what is sure to be an action-packed AFL off-season, here is everything you need to know heading into the draft, trade and free-agency period.

Teams are aiming to emulate the success Richmond have stumbled upon over the last few years (Getty)

KEY OFF-SEASON DATES

October 30 – November 6: AFL Free Agency period

November 4-12: AFL Trade Period

November 20: First list lodgement

November 27: Second list lodgement

November 30: AFL Draft nominations close

TBC: AFL Draft and Rookie Draft

TBC: Final list lodgement and TPP estimates

INDICATIVE FIRST-ROUND AFL DRAFT ORDER

1. Adelaide Crows

2. North Melbourne

3. Sydney Swans

4. Hawthorn

5. Gold Coast Suns

6. Essendon

7. Carlton

8. Adelaide Crows (originally GWS Giants)

9. North Melbourne (originally Melbourne)

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is widely tipped to be the first overall pick in this year’s AFL Draft (Getty)

10. Fremantle

11. Geelong (originally Gold Coast Suns)

12. Western Bulldogs

13. Geelong (originally West Coast Eagles)

14. Collingwood

15. St Kilda

16. Brisbane Lions

17. Brisbane Lions (originally Port Adelaide)

18. Geelong

19. Richmond

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB UP TO?

Adelaide Crows

Draft picks currently in possession: 1, 8, 20, 29, 44, 50, 60, 74

The Crows’ main business revolves around out of contract midfielder Brad Crouch who has nominated that he would like to join St Kilda as a restricted free agent. GWS Giants youngster Jackson Hately has also requested a trade to Adelaide.

Brisbane Lions

Picks: 16, 17, 38, 64, 80, 88

Brisbane will have a fight on its hands to get Joe Daniher out of Essendon after his trade request. The Bombers have already indicated that they are likely to match an offer and force a trade. Brisbane is also interested in a deal for Cats youngster Nakia Cockatoo

Joe Daniher has nominated the Brisbane Lions has his club of choice (Getty)

Carlton

Picks: 7, 27, 45, 81

Like Brisbane, the Blues will have to wrestle with Essendon on a trade for Adam Saad. Carlton is highly likely to deal its first round pick this summer in a potential trade. GWS Giants star Zac Williams has also nominated the Blues as his club of choice.

Collingwood

Picks: 14, 35, 37, 69, 86

Collingwood’s main points of business will be centered around Adam Treloar and Jordan De Goey. Treloar’s name has been linked to the Gold Coast Suns after his partner’s move to Queensland, but the midfielder himself remains uninterested in a move this year.

Essendon

Picks: 6, 42, 61, 67, 72, 79

List boss Adrian Dodoro will have to broker trades for Joe Daniher, Adam Saad and Orazio Fantasia, while the Bombers remain heavily interested in Bulldogs star Josh Dunkley. Young gun Jye Caldwell has also nominated the Bombers as his choice.

The Bombers have launched an all out assault in order to lure Josh Dunkley to The Hangar (AAP)

Fremantle

Picks: 10, 28

Fremantle has indicated that it is prepared to listen to offers for both Jesse Hogan and Connor Blakely. Hogan has one year left on his deal, while Blakely has two years left after he fell behind youngsters Adam Cerra and Andrew Brayshaw in the pecking order.

Geelong

Picks: 11, 13, 18, 34, 90

The Cats’ first port of call will be appeasing the GWS Giants in a trade for Jeremy Cameron after he nominated Geelong. The runners-up have also been linked with a move for North Melbourne veteran Shaun Higgins and could offload some youngsters.

Gold Coast Suns

Picks: 5, 24, 33, 70, 78

Suns coach Stuart Dew has admitted that the club is willing to deal its first-round pick for an established star, such as Collingwood’s Adam Treloar. Contracted duo Peter Wright and Will Brodie have also long been linked with moves away from the club.

Adam Treloar has been linked with a move to the Gold Coast Suns (Getty)

GWS Giants

Picks: 40, 46, 68, 82

The Giants have a mass exodus to manage, with Jeremy Cameron, Jye Caldwell, Zac Williams, Aidan Corr, Jackson Hately and Zac Langdon all requesting moves away this summer. GWS could end the trade period heavily stocked with draft capital.

Hawthorn

Picks: 4, 21, 41, 43, 59, 66, 77

Hawthorn is likely to finally go to the draft after years of wheeling and dealing in the trade period. Crows defender Kyle Hartigan has nominated the Hawks, while trade rumours surrounding Isaac Smith and Jack Gunston continue to persist.

Melbourne

Picks: 23, 47, 62, 63, 83

The Demons are in the hunt for Kangaroos forward Ben Brown, and could be forced to make a trade. Tom McDonald has been linked away from the club in recent weeks. Forward Mitch Hannan has requested a trade to the Western Bulldogs.

Ben Brown has met with Melbourne amid his search for a new AFL club. (Getty)

North Melbourne

Picks: 2, 9, 25, 57, 65, 75

This summer is set to be all about the draft for the Kangaroos, who are headed for a long, long rebuild. Shaun Higgins is likely to leave the club, while veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein also flirted with a move last summer. Aidan Corr has agreed to join the club.

Port Adelaide

Picks: 26, 31, 39, 51, 53, 89

The minor premiers are the destination of choice for wantaway Essendon forward Orazio Fantasia, and have been linked with Swans defender Aliir Aliir. Defender Riley Bonner has also been linked as a potential make-weight in a Fantasia deal.

Fantasia to meet with Port Adelaide

Richmond

Picks: 19, 32, 55, 73, 91

The back-to-back premiers have re-signed in-demand players such as Jack Graham and appear largely content with its list at this stage. Essendon has been linked with veteran defender Bachar Houli, but he appears likely to re-sign with the Tigers.

St Kilda

Picks: 15, 58, 71, 87

After a busy trade period last year, the Saints will be a lot quieter this time around. Its main point of business will be getting Brad Crouch to the club, while there have been recent links to delisted former Essendon ruckman Shaun McKernan

Brad Crouch has nominated St Kilda as his club of choice (Getty)

Sydney Swans

Picks: 3, 22, 52, 56, 76

The Swans are said to be targeting a young ruckman due to injuries to their current arsenal of big men. Expect the Swans to keep their first-round pick this year after a failed bid to acquire Essendon’s Joe Daniher during last year’s trade period.

West Coast Eagles

Picks: 30, 49, 54, 85

After it was busy doing a deal with Geelong for Tim Kelly last year, the Eagles will be significantly more quiet. West Coast’s main point of business will be securing a deal with GWS for small forward Zac Langdon after his trade request.

Western Bulldogs

Picks: 12, 36, 48, 84

The Bulldogs will add Mitch Hannan back to the club and are in the market for a small forward. Its main business this summer looks to be warding off Essendon’s furious pursuit of Josh Dunkley for whom the club says it will not facilitate a trade this year.