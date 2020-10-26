Twitter Calls Lizzo’s Outfit ‘TRAGIC’: Size XXXXL Dress & Chin Hangs Out Mask!

Pop star Lizzo was spotted on a dinner date with DJ/Producer Courtney Hollinquest. The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer enjoyed vegan pizza before making her way to her car wearing a green corduroy dress, white dotted heels, a glittery face mask, and holding a Fendi gold bag.

And has learned that Twitter does NOT approve of this look.

SERENA’S 3 YR OLD DAUGHTER PLAYS TENNIS

First off, many of Lizzo’s fans thought the dress – which is estimated to be a 4XL – is way too big, even for Lizzo. Second, Lizzo’s COVID exposure mask is too small.

You can see from the side that Lizzo’s double chin hangs out of the bottom of the mask.

Lizzo real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and flutist best known for her sole hit song Truth Hurts.

Aside from singing and rapping, Lizzo also takes up acting roles: she served as a voice performer in the animated film UglyDolls (2019) and appeared in the crime comedy-drama film Hustlers (2019). In 2019, Time named Lizzo as “Entertainer of the Year” for her meteoric rise and contribution to music.

In addition to her three Grammy Awards, she has also won a Billboard Music Award, a BET Award and two Soul Train Music Awards.