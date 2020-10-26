Twitter Calls Lizzo’s Outfit ‘TRAGIC’: Size XXXXL Dress & Chin Hangs Out Mask!

Pop star Lizzo was spotted on a dinner date with DJ/Producer Courtney Hollinquest. The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer enjoyed vegan pizza before making her way to her car wearing a green corduroy dress, white dotted heels, a glittery face mask, and holding a Fendi gold bag.

And has learned that Twitter does NOT approve of this look.

First off, many of Lizzo’s fans thought the dress – which is estimated to be a 4XL – is way too big, even for Lizzo. Second, Lizzo’s COVID exposure mask is too small.

