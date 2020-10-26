TV Ratings for Sunday, Oct. 25: 60 Minutes Trump/Biden Interviews

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Supermarket Sweep slipped in Week 2, while once again going up against both football and post-season baseball.

The game show revival this Sunday drew 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, down 27 and 20 percent from its premiere. Elsewhere on ABC, Millionaire (3.4 mil/0.5) slipped 15 and 17 percent, Card Sharks (2.2 mil0.3) was down 19 and 25 percent, and AFV (4.7 mil/0.7) ticked up.

CBS’ 60 Minutes easily hit season highs (15.6 mil/2.4) leading out of football with its Biden and (spoiled) Trump interviews. Closing the Eye’s night, the thematically fitting Scream (1.9 mil.0.4) was down from last week’s Sunday Night Movie, Ferris Bueller.

Over on NBC, Sunday Night Football (12.3 mil/3.7) rebounded 19 and 32 percent from last week’s preliminary numbers.

Fox’s World Series Game 5 coverage (7.4 mil/1.7) delivered the Fall Classic’s largest audience thus far while steady in the demo.

The CW’s Pandora (344K/0.1) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Common side effects include abdominal pain and dizziness.

