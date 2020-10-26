Trump Leaks Alleged Hunter Biden ‘Meth S*x’ Tape; Last Ditch Attempt! (Graphic)

Donald Trump looks poised to lose the United States Presidency. And now it appears he’s doing the UNTHINKABLE to try and hold on to political power. According to new reports Donald Trump and those who are associated with him, leaked a video over the weekend that is being called a “Hunter Biden S*X Tape”

LINK TO THE ALLEGED VIDEO

has confirmed that multiple videos and images purportedly showing Hunter Biden engaging in sexual acts with a woman and using drugs were uploaded on a Chinese digital video platform Saturday evening.

By Monday morning, those videos were everywhere.

TRUMP LOSES HIS FAKE HAIR

The videos and images appear to have initially been uploaded by a single user on GTV, a company founded in April 2020 by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui and Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump.

“U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden is 100% controlled by the Chinese Communist Party as one of the most successful political instances of the BGY program,” the text in one of the videos reads. “He is also a target of the CCP’s 3F plan, which aims to ‘fall, fail, and fell,’ to weaken, destroy and kill America!”

The video alleges to show Hunter Biden smoking what looks like crystal meth while having an intimate encounter with a woman.

LINK TO THE ALLEGED VIDEO