Travis Scott ‘Super Thankful’ for Strategic Creative Partnership with PlayStation

Instagram

Ahead of the November launch for the gaming giant’s new PlayStation 5 console, senior vice president Eric Lempel applauds the ‘Sicko Mode’ hitmaker as ‘an amazing creator.’

–

Rapper Travis Scott (II) has landed a new role as the Strategic Creative Partner for Sony PlayStation.

The “Sicko Mode” star will help to promote the gaming giant’s new PlayStation 5 console ahead of its 12 November launch, while he will also work with company officials to develop a series of currently unannounced initiatives via his Cactus Jack brand.

Scott shared the news in a PS5 promo video on Instagram, in which he also showed off a pair of new Nike Dunk Lows, which feature a reversed Nike swoosh alongside the PlayStation logo, and are rumoured to drop to coincide with the console release.

<br />

“I’m super thankful and excited to be able to bring my strategic and creative vision to the rollout of such an iconic product,” Scott declared in a statement.

“I’ve always been a fan of PlayStation and the brand they’ve built, and this is another example of finding a partner who believes in and trusts Cactus Jack to execute for their brand. This is just the beginning of an incredible partnership.”

Sony PlayStation’s senior vice president, Eric Lempel, added, “Travis is an amazing creator, and we strive to work with the best creative minds inside and outside of our industry to continue to surprise the world in a way that only PlayStation can.”

It’s the latest big deal Scott has signed, after recently fronting ads for McDonald’s, introducing fans to his signature meal deal, and joining forces with Fortnite developers to stage a groundbreaking in-game animated concert earlier this year.