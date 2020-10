Travis Etienne is planning to eat a better breakfast in the future to avoid the same fate he endured on Saturday.

Clemson beat Syracuse 47-21 at home on Saturday, but Etienne was in and out of the game due to cramps. After the game, Etienne blamed his light breakfast on the issue, saying he ate only a bowl of Frosted Flakes. He plans to eat some eggs and bacon or sausage next time.