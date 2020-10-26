Tory Lanez Promises Fans ‘Floods Of New Music’

Tory Lanez has told his fans that they should prepare for “floods of new music,” as he struggles to stay relevant as he faces a potential 23 years in prison for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

“TO MY FANS … ITS ABOUT OT BE A FLOOD OF NEW MUSIC + NEW VISUALS FROM ME,” he wrote on Instagram. “MY HUNGER HAS LIFTED. IM’ SUPER SAIYAN ULTRA INSTINCT’ MODE. FEARLESS AND WONT BE STOPPED.”

Lanez took part in a livestream earlier this month, where he claimed allegations that he shot his former girlfriend were “falsified.”

“It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is like when this whole debacle or whatever you call it came about, the whole time it’s like she knows what happened, I know what happened and we know that what you’re saying – what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is — are not true,” he said. “It’s falsified information. It’s false information and it’s not accurate information.

“I don’t ever want to come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where I’m disrespecting her because to me as a person, she’s still my friend. Even if she doesn’t look at me like that, I look at her like she’s still my friend.”