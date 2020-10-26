Tory Lanez Promises Fans ‘Floods Of New Music’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Tory Lanez has told his fans that they should prepare for “floods of new music,” as he struggles to stay relevant as he faces a potential 23 years in prison for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

“TO MY FANS … ITS ABOUT OT BE A FLOOD OF NEW MUSIC + NEW VISUALS FROM ME,” he wrote on Instagram. “MY HUNGER HAS LIFTED. IM’ SUPER SAIYAN ULTRA INSTINCT’ MODE. FEARLESS AND WONT BE STOPPED.”

Lanez took part in a livestream earlier this month, where he claimed allegations that he shot his former girlfriend were “falsified.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR