Tommie Lee Clap Backs at Haters Accusing Her of Buying Her Curves: ‘I’m the Naturalist Woman’

Tommie Lee undeniably has enviable curves to the point some people think she achieves it with plastic surgery. The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum seemingly caught wind of the speculations, prompting her to address the matter in Instagram Story.

“Lol I’m literally the naturalist woman y’all have probably seen in yrs,” she wrote on Sunday, October 25 on her account on the photo-sharing platform. “I have natural boobs and a** so these silicone comments are too funny… damn I look that Good huh, like unreal Good!”

In a separate post, the VH1 star opened up about which procedures she underwent. “And another thing I had lipo in 2018… no surgery’s since… and didn’t even need it then I was just being delousional [sic]..,” she wrote. “No BBl at all they threw that far far the f**k away from me… since y’all in my business..”

Fans, however, didn’t buy her words. “Megan is the most natural women we’ve seen in years. Cut the crap,” one fan commented, referring to Megan Thee Stallion. One fan, meanwhile, mentioned that Beyonce Knowles is “the naturalist woman i seen in years.” Another fan added, “I dont really care but she lying.”

“you got surgery sis that’s not natural .. next,” a user wrote. Someone else questioned Tommie’s choice of word, saying, “Naturalist ? The most natural ?”

The debate of her body aside, Tommie is currently enjoying her life as a grandmother after her daughter Samaria gave birth to her first child back in September. Samaria shared a video that gave her followers a look at all the things that Tommie gave her prior to giving birth. Samaria also said that Tommie was with her as she delivered her first child. “Thankful for my mother and her being there to support me with my first born,” so she said in the caption.

It’s truly such a nice development, given that they were beefing just a few months ago over her pregnancy. Back in July, Samaria claimed that both Tommie and her aunt forced her to have an abortion even though she chose to have her baby.