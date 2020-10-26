Tiny Harris Shares One Of The “Dreamiest” Days In Her Life, Fans Gush Over Her Message On Instagram

Tiny Harris has been turning heads for a while, and after sharing some throwback photos of her and her family, she managed to impress quite a crowd on Instagram. But what really drew everyone’s attention was an old photo of her dancing with T.I. on their wedding night.

She added a heartfelt message in the photo caption, in which she recalled her wedding day. Here’s what she wrote:

Tiny Harris Addresses The Scandalous Rumors About Her Marriage To T.I. In New Interview — Kandi Burruss’ Friend Plans To Tell All On Her New Project »

“Forever one of the dreamiest days of my life!! My wedding was nothing short of a magical fairytale. “Steady getting stronger than ever!! Now that’s a soul mate! When u can fall in & out of love but always fine your way bck.”

Tiny recalls what her sister told her about love and men: “Love each other more than u did when the love was new & fresh!! My sister @preciousharris1913 always said the man should love the woman more than she loves him for it to work & stay together. What y’all think?”

T.I.’s Latest Message Draws Criticism From Fans »

“We may fall short as we all do but he never fails to tell me, show me his dedication to me to us!!” added Tiny, recalling that “anyone who was there can tell u it got better & better as the night went!!”

T.I. Praises His Son, Domani Harris And Snoop Dogg Is Right Here For It – Watch The Video »

Then, T.I.’s wife recalls the first dance, and the moment she was down the aisle: “The legendary El Debarage song us into our first dance!! The talented @iamjamiefoxx sung me down the aisle..I keep going but I’ll stop here! 🙏🏽👑💘‼️ 7/31/10”

In less than a day, the photo nearly gathered 91,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Fans were touched by this throwback photo and Tiny Harris’ long message.

Some shared their own stories, while others agreed with the singer. “Precious was def correct. If a man loves more, the relationship normally works,” said a fan.

“I think there’s no magic formula to marriage. But if you want it, you make it work. Congrats to you both 💙💙💙,” wrote another fan. “True love stories never have endings 💚🙏🏽,” added one of Tiny’s 6.5 million followers.

Advertisement



Post Views:

0