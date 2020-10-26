Tiffany Haddish Tells Her Clingy Ex-Boyfriends to ‘Go Away Forever’

WENN/DJDM

The ‘Night School’ star goes on an Instagram rant against her exes who are still trying to befriend her despite having disappointed her at the end of their relationships.

Tiffany Haddish wants no absolute ties with her ex-boyfriends. The comedienne has come with a brutal message for her exes who allegedly want to still befriend her after having disappointed her in the past, letting them know that her heart has not softened for them.

“THIS IS FOR MOST OF MY EXS. BITS AND PIECES ARE FOR DIFFERENT ONES,” so she began her Instagram Story post on Monday, October 26. “I am so sick of my ex F**k Boys and yes YOU still a F**k boy even if we was in a relationship because you still was trying to f**k when it was over, Boy,” she called them out.

The 40-year-old told her exes to “stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don’t want to be your friend.” She added, “Plus you got a whole women and Babies on they way and we been done for years.”

“But you want a windfall of money, and want me to make that wind go? Huh hahaha if I thought that would remove you from my entire life I would,” so she claimed. Advising them to move on, she said, “Just act like I never said I love you. When the real you showed up I was disappointed and disgusted, so please go away forever. PEACE AND HAPPINESS BE UPON YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.”

It’s unclear which of her exes Tiffany was addressing her message to, but back in April she posted a similar message about people who have betrayed her. “This one for the people that ever talked to me for hours, hung out with me, laid down with me, told me you loved me, you would fight for me…..,” she wrote in a caption of a video showing a woman stomping away before turning back to express her frustration to the camera.

Calling the unnamed persons “fake a**,” she claimed that the said individuals “turned around and tried to destroy me.” But instead of wishing them ill, she took the high road as saying, “Well guess what I still Love you from the other side of the universe and I am rubber you are glue everything you say bad about me and everything you try to do to hurt me is Bouncing off of me and sticking to you 10x’s more.”

She went on leaving a message to whoever hurting her as she concluded her post, “Stay strong cause I am as I walk out of your life forever. #f**kusers #don’tgetsick #stillloveyoujustalsohateyou #iamprayingforyou #SHEREADY.”

Tiffany is currently in a relationship with actor/rapper Common, gushing in August, “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!” She went on sharing at the time, “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”