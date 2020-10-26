Thousands of homes ordered evacuated in Orange County, California ahead of wildfire By

© . FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Wildfire in California burns through the night north of Los Angeles
() – Tens of thousands of homes were ordered evacuated in Orange County, California, early on Monday ahead of a wildfire blaze, the Orange County Fire Authority said in an alert to residents.
The wind-driven 500-acre “Silverado” blaze broke out early Monday and was not contained, officials said. Local media reported the fire swelling to beyond that. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined. No injuries or damaged structures were reported.
