This Is Why Cynthia Bailey Didn’t Have Sex With New Husband Mike Hill on Wedding Night

Instagram

The 53-year-old ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star and her 50-year-old Fox Sports commentator husband partied with 250 guests, who joined them to celebrate their special day back on October 10.

–

Cynthia Bailey and husband Mike Hill got married earlier this month, but they apparently couldn’t get intimate on their wedding night. In a new interview, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star reveals that they were too exhausted to have sex later that night.

“No! no!” Cynthia tells HollywoodLife.com when asked whether they had sex on their wedding night. “I was like a shell. I had nothing else to give. We both passed out,” she adds.

The 53-year-old goes on to say, “When we got home, we took off our clothes and we showered and we got into bed. We turned on Netflix and it was just kind of like, ‘Do we have to have sex?’ because we just had gotten married? Do we really have to do this right now?” Cynthia claimed that the event was tiring.

“Because we were too damn tired!” the reality TV star continues. “I was like, ‘Babe. You have me for the rest of your life. Can you check me in two days?’ We were mentally and physically exhausted. I don’t know how someone actually has sex after they get married. You’re exhausted.”

This is not the first time for Cynthia to be open about her sex life with her Fox Sports commentator husband. Back in August, she shared how hard it was for the couple to have sex when their children were all home. “Quarantine in a house with all your kids, can you imagine trying to have sex with your man?” she said to Us Weekly podcast. “You know how horrible that is to have like quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like they know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks.” She then added that she “was constantly doing the walk of shame in our house.”

Cynthia and Mike tied the knot on October 10 with 250 guests attending their special day. Prior to getting married, the couple has been in a relationship for around two years and got engaged last year during the grand opening of her wine stellar.