The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch Score Eight Nominations Apiece

The two music stars will compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift for the Artist of the Year accolade, while Megan Thee Stallion secures a total of five nominations.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack at this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs) with eight nominations apiece.

The hitmakers are both up for the night’s biggest prize, Artist of the Year, where they’ll compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift for the accolade.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion, who comes in second with a total of five nominations, is up against Ricch along with Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby and Lil Baby for the New Artist of the Year prize.

Dua Lipa, who appeared on “Good Morning America” to help make the announcement, scored a nomination for Favorite Female Artist in the pop/rock category alongside Lady GaGa and Swift.





Other top nominees this year are Bieber, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat and Lady GaGa, all of whom collected four nods each across the board, with organizers also introducing a handful of new awards, including Favorite Male and Female Artist in the rap/hip-hop category, and Favorite Male/Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song in the Latin category.

It was in the genre categories that the top nominees excelled, with The Weeknd scoring nods for Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock) and Favorite Male Artist (soul/R&B), Favorite Song (pop/rock) for “Blinding Lights” and Favorite Song (soul/R&B) for “Heartless”, and Favorite Album (pop/rock) and Favorite Album (soul/R&B) for “After Hours”.

Ricch, meanwhile, was recognized for Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop), Favorite Album (rap/hip-hop) for “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”, and two for Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop) – for his solo cut “The Box” and his collaboration with DaBaby, “Rockstar”. “The Box” also scored a nod for Favorite Song (pop/rock), while “Rockstar” landed Collaboration of the Year.

Megan also picked up two Collaboration of the Year nominations – for her “Savage” remix with Beyonce Knowles and “WAP” with Cardi B – along with Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop) and Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop) for “WAP”.

Voting for all AMA categories is open now on the show’s website (https://www.theamas.com/Vote/) and the winners will be announced during a televised prizegiving, which will air on 22 November at 8 P.M. on ABC.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Artist of the Year

New Artist of the Year

Collaboration of the Year

Favorite Social Artist

Favorite Music Video

Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock)

Favorite Female Artist (pop/rock)

Favorite Duo or Group (pop/rock)

Favorite Album (pop/rock)

Favorite Song (pop/rock)

Favorite Male Artist (country)

Favorite Female Artist (country)

Favorite Duo or Group (country)

Favorite Album (country)

Favorite Song (country)

Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop)

Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop)

Favorite Album (rap/hip-hop)

Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop)

Favorite Male Artist (soul/R&B)

Favorite Female Artist (soul/R&B)

Favorite Album (soul/R&B)

Favorite Song (soul/R&B)

Favorite Male Artist (Latin)

Favorite Female Artist (Latin)

Favorite Album (Latin)

Favorite Song (Latin)

Favorite Artist (alternative rock)

Favorite Artist (adult contemporary)

Favorite Artist (contemporary inspirational)

Favorite Artist (EDM)

Favorite Soundtrack