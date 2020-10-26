The Trailer for Selena: The Series Will Make You Dance

Taylor Baez recently opened up about getting to play such an important Latinx icon. “My mom and dad were huge fans of Selena’s and they told me all about her and I fell in love with her,” she told E! News. “I watched the movie, I researched her, she’s one of my idols and she inspires me to follow my dreams.”

Though we know the series will be split into two parts, it’s not exactly clear what aspects of her story we’ll get to first. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the show’s creator and executive producer Moisés Zamora opened up about what viewers can look forward to.

“Fans can expect to see us go into the depths of this family’s journey, including their early days going from gig-to-gig,” he said. “Selena was on the road since she was like 11 or 12 and it was truly a family affair. You’ll see her coming of age as she transforms into the incredibly confident superstar everyone knows and loves. We will dive into the family dynamics and will show some interesting things people don’t know about the Quintanillas.”