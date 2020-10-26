‘The Texanist’: Thomas Haden Church Cast in Fox Comedy

Thomas Haden Church is looking to make Texas his TV home: The Divorce vet will star in and executive-produce The Texanist, a multi-camera comedy in development at Fox, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by the long-running Texas Monthly column, the potential series follows an opinionated Austin-area radio show host named Dave (played by Church). He “calls ’em like he sees ’em, dispensing advice to Texas natives and newcomers, alike, on what he knows to be the true Texas Way of life,” per the official synopsis. “But the Texas Way is changing, and now Dave’s job is becoming much more complicated. Listening to advice from his wife, family and co-workers, Dave must now become the arbiter of which changes to embrace and which to reject, possibly opening his mind in the process… just not that much.”

The project hails from writer/executive producer Rob Long (Kevin Can Wait, Sullivan & Son) and EPs Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, David Courtney, Megan Creydt and Scott Brown.

* OWN has renewed Ava DuVernay’s anthology drama series Cherish the Day for Season 2, our sister site reports.

* MTV has released a trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4, premiering Thursday, Nov. 19:

* Apple TV+ has unveiled a trailer for Becoming You, a docuseries narrated by Olivia Colman (The Crown) which debuts Friday, Nov. 13:

