The Snooki-less Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Trailer Is Wild

As if this year wasn’t already chaotic enough, the cast of Jersey Shore is back to first pump their way into 2021.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, MTV dropped the first look trailer for season four of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and one thing’s clear: COVID-19 restrictions have nothing on this crew. In the 30-second clip, Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni “JWOWW” reunite in the aftermath of Angelina Pivarnick‘s super-dramatic wedding. Angelina says, “it’s not good between me and the girls.”

The clip finds the cast together at an empty hotel, where they quarantined and created a bubble to film amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while the Jersey Shore franchise is honestly a nice distraction from all that’s going on in the world, there’s one notable star missing from the trailer: Snooki.

In December 2019, Snooki (née Nicole Polizzi) revealed she would not return to the show during an episode of her It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast.