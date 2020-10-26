The Rock Tasted His Own Blood On Instagram

“That’s good. That’s really good.”
Dwayne Johnson—aka The Rock—is a big, strong guy who works out like it’s nobody’s business.
But even the toughest gym warriors are far from invincible, as The Rock proved when he posted a video to Instagram that showcased a gnarly injury he received while throwing around some 50-pound chains(!).
“We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes,” The Rock wrote while detailing his injury. “It’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense.”
“Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house,” he continued. And that’s exactly what he did. “That’s good. Really good,” he commented after wiping some blood off his face and getting a little taste.
Alright man, you do you—just watch yourself the next time you’re swinging a bunch of chains around.
