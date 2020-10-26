The number of Bitcoin whales hit an all-time high during the latest bull run By Cointelegraph

The number of Bitcoin whales hit an all-time high during the latest bull run
The number of (BTC) whales reached a new all-time high amid last week’s price ascension. On October 20, there were 2,178 Bitcoin addresses that held at least 1,000 BTC. By October 25, this number increased to 2,231. At current prices, 1,000 BTC translates to approximately $13 million.
Based on this data, we can surmise that the whales control at least 2.23 million Bitcoin — a significant figure equivalent to 12% of the current supply.
