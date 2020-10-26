The ‘Most career passing touchdowns’ quiz

On Sunday, 43-year-old Tom Brady looked like the Tom Brady of old. In a 45-20 trouncing of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns. The fourth TD gave him sole possession of the NFL record for most TD passes, at least temporarily. The man he passed, Drew Brees, is still very much active and had two scores himself in Week 7. With this likely being Brees’ final year in the league, and Brady on record saying that he wants to play until he is 45, the record should ultimately be Brady’s. Don’t be surprised if the two legendary signal-callers pass the record back and forth in 2020 though.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. At the moment, Brady not only holds the record for most passing touchdowns, but he and Rob Gronkowski are once again on the same page. The Bucs will soon have Antonio Brown on the field as well, leaving Touchdown Tom with a multitude of weapons at his disposal to further add to his total. So with that in mind, how many of the NFL’s leaders in career passing touchdowns can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!