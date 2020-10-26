SZA Hilariously Livetweeted Her First “Euphoria” Watch

And it seems like SZA learned that the hard way when she fired up Euphoria for the first time.
But SZA kept on and kept tweeting her thoughts as she watched. She shared who her favorite character is…
She admitted that, as a character, Rue hits a little uncomfortably close to home…
SZA also compared Euphoria actress Alexa Demie (specifically, the vengeful vibes of her character Maddy) to her own song “Supermodel,” from her incredible 2017 album CTRL…
…But, she also had some critiques of the show in general.
She had some thoughts on some of the show’s very risqué scenes.
Make no mistake, though: SZA was clearly deep in Euphoria land, and loving it.
Like, really loving it.
But every good binge watch has to come to an end, and after a flood of emotions that every single person who’s ever watched Euphoria has experienced, SZA called it a night.
Don’t worry, SZA—Euphoria will still be there when you’re ready to return to it.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!