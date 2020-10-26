Sunny Leone spreads awareness for breast cancer



Many eminent personalities and celebrities have openly talked about cancer and some have battled it themselves too. The latest one to be a part of this drive is Sunny Leone. She recently appeared in an Instagram video featuring make-up artiste Arwa Beig. The video features three cancer survivors who share their personal journeys. Arwa is seen giving them a makeover and gifting them a vacation after taking them out for dinner to help them transform into a confident and stronger version of themselves.



Arwa thanks Sunny and her make-up brand, Starstruck, for supporting this initiative. Through a video call, the actress is seen interacting with all four women and appreciating them for their unflinching courage.



She said, “It is so important for you to stay so strong. My father had cancer. He did not survive but you are surviving. You are going to be happy and living and enjoying life. Arwa, you are working and I am so proud of you. You are an amazing woman and we all hope that when we have daughters, they all turn out to have a good heart just like you.” Kudos to you Sunny, for doing your bit for the noble cause.