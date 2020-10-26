Washington Post:
Study of ~200K US Internet users: Facebook users read more polarized news as they spend more time on the service, and the impact is 5X greater for conservatives — Steven L. Johnson, Brent Kitchens and Peter Gray are information technology professors at the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce.
Study of ~200K US Internet users: Facebook users read more polarized news as they spend more time on the service, and the impact is 5X greater for conservatives (Washington Post)
Washington Post: