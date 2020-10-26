Stocks start the week on the back foot as surging virus cases cloud outlook

Article content continued

Analysts at Westpac noted such a bounce would still leave 2020 GDP around 4 per cent below last year’s, with business investment still lagging badly.

As markets increasingly price in the likelihood of a Democratic president and Congress and resulting rise in government spending and borrowing, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest since early June last week at 0.8720 per cent. They were trading at 0.81 per cent on Monday.

“We have raised the probability of a Democratic sweep, already our base case, from 40 per cent to just over 50 per cent and have increased our expectation of Biden to win from 65 per cent to 75 per cent,” NatWest Markets analysts said in a note.

“We see steeper U.S. yield curves and a weaker USD as likely to prevail in our base case.”

Italian government bond yields slid across the curve to one-week lows after S,amp;P Global’s unexpected outlook upgrade.

The benchmark 10-year yield dropped 9 basis points to 0.68 per cent and the spread over German bonds tightened to 126 bps.

Surging coronavirus cases sent investors to the safety of the dollar after it fell broadly last week.

An index tracking its value against a basket of currencies firmed 0.2 per cent to 92.95, while euro/dollar – the most traded currency pair and part of the index – fell 0.3 per cent to 1.1831 .

In commodity markets, gold edged down 0.2 per cent to US$1,897.35 per ounce.

Oil prices extended last week’s losses as the prospect of increased supply and resurgent coronavirus infections worried investors.

Brent crude was down 3 per cent at US$40.52 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 3.2 per cent to US$38.57.

