Stitcher announces overhauled podcast app to streamline the listening experience

Stitcher has been around for a very long time in the podcast market, but many people aren’t aware of how big their platform has become. They are number three in terms of market share next to Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Today, they are announcing a brand new app experience is coming very soon.

With the redesigned Stitcher podcast app, three areas were focused on:

A completely new layout that is much easier to navigate

New personalization options to give the users control over their experience

New features to help listeners search for, manage, and discover new shows.

With the new app, one of the areas that have been overhauled is the download management functionality. Now, users have the ability to control auto-downloading of new episodes on a podcast by podcast basis and to choose the number of episodes that are saved. This addition is beneficial when there are daily episodes of particular shows you like to listen to, but don’t have always time to catch each one.

With the new app overhaul, the Stitcher web player is also gaining additional functionality, and your playback position will sync across all the ways you can access Stitcher (iOS, web, Android, Alexa, Sonos, etc). In addition, Stitcher has improved streaming on smart speakers with completely rebuilt Alexa and Sonos integrations.

“We focused on both unique listener experiences for veteran podcast listeners and podcast newbies in this major redesign because, after a decade of knowledge and data to rely on, we know that podcast consumption is a personal experience and one size does not fit all,” said Erik Diehn, CEO at Stitcher. “The new look and feel of our mobile app reflects Stitcher’s commitment to make listening, saving and discovering content simple – the way it should be.”

This update isn’t just on the front end, though. Every aspect of the Stitcher platform has been rethought and rebuilt for a scalable future. One existing addition that not all users will see is enhancements to accessibility. Included in this new version is modifying the placement of buttons and sliders, building icons that are simple and easy to see, and using space and font size to accommodate listeners with different abilities.

The app will begin a public beta today for iOS and Android. It will be rolled out globally in the coming months, and it will be compatible with Stitcher Premium that enables ad-free listening for many shows, bonus episodes, and early releases for only $4.99 per month.

