Stephen Jones backs Mike McCarthy despite poor start

The Dallas Cowboys dropped to 2-5 overall following Sunday’s 25-3 loss to the division-foe Washington Football Team, but Dallas executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to throw head coach Mike McCarthy under the figurative bus.

“I know we’ve got the right head guy for the job,” Jones said during a Monday appearance on radio station 105.3 The Fan, per Nick Shook of NFL.com. “These things just take time. I know our fans are frustrated. We certainly understand the criticism that’s come our way. But we’ve got to go to work.”

“You know (Cowboys owner Jerry Jones) and I are big believers in sticking with the staff,” Stephen Jones added. “We’ve just got to give them their opportunity to work with these guys and continue to implement what they’re trying to get accomplished.”