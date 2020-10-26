Stars of The Mandalorian Kick Off Mando Mondays – the All-new Global Consumer Products Program Inspired by the Hit Lucasfilm Series “The Mandalorian” on Disney+

Article content continued

Products available for pre-order include the Star WarsRetro Collection from Hasbro, the The Child Real Moves Plush from Mattel, a Mandalorian Flying with Blaster bobblehead from Funko and The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian from ABRAMS. Plus, today a new line of skateboards, accessories and apparel inspired by “The Mandalorian” are available now from Element. And starting this week, new themed content is coming to multiple Star Wars games such as the recently launched Star Wars: Squadrons from Motive.

“Today’s global digital event celebrates the first of many Mando Mondays to come,”said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Licensing and Franchise, Lucasfilm. “Over the course of the next eight weeks, we look forward to unveiling the widest assortment yet of highly anticipated products and digital content inspired by beloved characters and moments from The Mandalorian.”

Fans can check out the full list of products revealed on MandoMondays.com and catch a replay of today’s event on Star Wars YouTube.

Stay tuned to MandoMondays.com each Monday through December 21 for the latest new reveals, interviews, videos and more and join the conversation via social media with #MandoMondays.

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey this Friday, October 30 in the highly anticipated second season of “The Mandalorian”, streaming only on Disney+.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world through products and experiences across more than 100 retail categories from toys and t-shirts to apps, books, video games, and more. A division of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, CPGP’s global operations include: the world’s largest licensing business, one of the biggest children’s publishing brands, a leading licensor of interactive games across platforms, Disney store locations globally, and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.