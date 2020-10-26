Spotify on Android finally lets you log in using your Google account

Spotify has quietly rolled out a new feature that allows users to log in using their Google account. As spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google, you can now sign up for Spotify with your Google account on Android.

When you open the Spotify app on Android, you will now see a “Continue with Google” option above the “Continue with Facebook” option that has been available for years. As mentioned in the Spotify support page for the feature, however, you can’t currently link your existing account to Google.

Even if you signed up for Spotify using the same email address as your Google email, you will still be prompted to log in with your email address and password. In case your Spotify email address is not the same as your Google email address, you can create a new account to sign up with Google.

Aside from the Android app, the ability to log in using your Google account is currently available only on the Spotify web client. You won’t be able to log in to Spotify using your Google account on the iOS or Windows Spotify clients.