Spotify now lets users sign up with their Google account

Spotify has added a new way for people to create an account: sign up with Google.
Hot on the heels of Google Play Music’s demise, Spotify has added the option to sign up with a Google account. Those who go to sign in to Spotify on some platforms will see a button to use their Google account. The upside to this is it saves you from having to use another password, leaving authentication up to Google. The downside is if anything were to happen to your Google account, you’d also access to your Spotify.
It looks like the feature is live on Android and the web, but not iOS or the native Windows client. That could change going forward, however.
It’s also important to note that there are some limitations around the new sign in method. For one, if you already have a Spotify account, you can’t make the switch to a Google sign in method.
Thankfully, it looks like Spotify does include a way to switch from the Google sign in method to a traditional Spotify account if users want. According to a support page from the music streaming service, people who use a Google account to sign in can transition to a standard Spotify account by filling out the password reset form using their Google email address and following the steps to create a new password. Once done, users won’t need to use the Google button to log in.
You can learn more about the new Spotify Google sign-in option on this support page.
Source: Spotify Via: 9to5Google