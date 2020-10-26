S,P 500 headed for worst day in 7 weeks on virus surge and stimulus stalemate

Article content continued

Wall Street’s fear gauge hit its highest in more than seven weeks as uncertainty grew over the Nov. 3 election. Some 60 million Americans have voted in a record-breaking early turnout as Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden entered their final week of campaigning.

It is also one of the busiest weeks of the third-quarter earnings season that will see results from mega-cap U.S. tech firms including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc.

The tech sector is among the only three sectors apart from healthcare and consumer staples expected to post an increase in profit from a year earlier.

Of the 139 companies in the S,amp;P 500 that have reported earnings so far, 83.5 per cent have beaten Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

At 2:21 p.m. ET (1821 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 779.76 points, or 2.75 per cent, to 27,555.81. The S,amp;P 500 lost 78.66 points, or 2.27 per cent, to 3,386.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 251.20 points, or 2.18 per cent, to 11,297.08.

Software company Oracle Corp fell 4.1 per cent after German rival SAP abandoned medium-term profitability targets and warned of a longer-than-expected recovery time from the pandemic hit.