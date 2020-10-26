Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell Flaunts ‘Good Chemistry’ On Instagram

Instagram

The 29-Year-Old Reality TV Star Has made their relationship an Instagram official by sharing A Photo Of Her Snuggling Up To Chleb While Writing A Loving Message In The Caption.

Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell have finally gone public with their romance. Nearly three months after offering a peek at her relationship with the South Carolina native on Instagram Story, the “Southern Charm” star turned to her Instagram feed to flaunt their “good chemistry” through a sweet post.

On Friday, October 23, the 29-year-old TV personality shared a photo that displayed her snuggling up to the former wide receiver for Western Michigan University’s the Broncos as he hugged her from behind. In the accompaniment of the sweet picture, she simply wrote, “YOU.” She added a double heart emoji at the end.

Since uploading the snap on the photo-sharing site, Kathryn was flooded with heartwarming responses from her fans and friends. The replies included one from Molly O’Connell, the season 16 runner-up of “America’s Next Top Model“, who sent out several red heart emojis in the comment section.

A social media user, in the meantime, expressed approval of her new romance by declaring, “Oh wow yasssss!!!!! UPGRADE.” Another raved, “Ok Kathryn I know that’s rite girl.” A third chimed in, “I’m sooo here for this, been a fan since day 1.”

Kathryn has hinted that she is involved romantically with Chleb back in July. When celebrating his 32nd birthday, she shared a photo of them getting cozy via her Instagram Story feed. In the snap, they were joined by two friends, and she was seen getting kissed on the head while taking a seat in between his legs.

In the same month, the twosome were revealed to have been “dating a few months.” A source told PEOPLE, “They have good chemistry together.” The source added that her beau has met and been good to her two children, 5-year-old Kensie and 4-year-old son Saint, whom she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel.

Prior to her new romance with Chleb, the reality star was in an on-and-off relationship with Thomas. They finally called it quits in 2016. In the wake of their split, the model briefly dated “America’s Got Talent” contestant Hunter Price, but the relationship fizzled in August 2019.