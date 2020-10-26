South Korea’s Hyundai Motor swings to net loss in third quarter, misses consensus By

© . FILE PHOTO: Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show
SEOUL () – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co (KS:) said on Monday it swung to a net loss in the July-September quarter, missing analysts’ estimates by a large margin as a charge related to engine issues weighed on earnings.
Hyundai, the world’s fifth-biggest automaker when combined with affiliate Kia Motors Corp (KS:), reported a net loss of 336 billion won ($297.72 million) for the third quarter, far below the 1 trillion won profit average of 12 analyst estimates complied by Refinitiv.
