Soumitra Chatterjee’s health turns very critical

The Bengali thespian Soumitra Chatterjee’s health is a matter of grave concern for his fans. The actor had tested positive for coronavirus on October 6 and was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata. While last week he tested negative and his fans heaved a sigh of relief, we now hear that the actor’s health has turned critical.



According to a report in a daily, the actor is not responding to treatment and his platelet count has dropped. A hospital spokesman spoke to a daily and shared inputs about the actor’s health. Said he, “On the 20th day of hospitalisation and 17th day of ICU care, the consciousness of the octogenarian is not improving despite all our efforts. Rather it has gone down.” He further added, “His platelet count is little on the lower side and his haemoglobin has gone down. We have begun transfusion, we are correcting the platelet count. We are trying definitive therapy to end Covid encephalopathy which is the crux of matter.”

The spokesman also stated that their neuro board had discussed giving the 85-year-old actor an invasive airway support after talking with his family. Due to his prolonged ICU stay and invasive support, there are chances of secondary complications because of his age and comorbidities. Here’s praying for the actor’s speedy recovery.