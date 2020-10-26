See Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie in the New Batsuit

Mani said she was asked to create a Batsuit unique to Ryan.

“As she is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic, and passionate nature was imperative,” Mani said. “As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”

Other changes from Kate’s suit—besides the new hair—include red gauntlets over the forearms, shorter boots and laser etching to create more visual depth.

Leslie is stepping into the role after Rose exited the series earlier this year. Producers promised to find another actress in the LGBTQ+ community to take on the role, and Leslie, who is bisexual, was cast in July as a brand new character. Dries has promised that Kate Kane will not be killed off and that her disappearance will serve as one of the central mysteries of the new season.

“We have two major stories this season—the first one is, where’s Kate?” Dries said during FanDome. “Is she alive? Is she dead? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost? These are all huge mysteries that push us deep into the season.”