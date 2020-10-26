Sasha Obama Goes Viral For VULGAR ‘Hip Hop’ TikTok Video!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

President Obama’s youngest daughter Sasha Obama is trending on social media, has confirmed. It’s because of a TikTok video that the 19 year old college student uploaded – where Sasha is rapping to lyrics from the City Girls.

In the clip, Sasha and a pal can be seen lip-syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring the City Girls. Rapper JT — whose verse the duo are dancing to in the video — reposted the video via Twitter, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

