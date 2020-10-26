Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ get new update with October security patch

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update to its Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ Android tablets. As per SamMobile, the update brings the latest October 2020 Android security patch to the two tablets.

The update arrives as version TxxxXXU1ATJ4 for both the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. As is usually the case with minor updates, it doesn’t include any new features. However, it does bring stability improvements and a few bug fixes.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

The latest update for the Galaxy Tab S7 series is now available in several countries around the world. If you own a Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ and haven’t received the October security update yet, you should try checking for it manually by opening the Settings app and making your way to Software Update > Download and install.