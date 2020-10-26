Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Trolls Orlando Bloom While Wishing Katy Perry Happy Birthday

WENN

In a video posted on her Instagram account, the comedian jokes about the actor’s infamous naked paddle boarding photos by saying, ‘Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out.’

Sacha Baron Cohen is making Katy Perry‘s birthday extra special at the expense of Orlando Bloom. Getting into his infamous character Borat Sagdiyev, the “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” star playfully trolled the “Lord of the Rings” actor as he sent the latter’s fiancee a happy birthday using a hilarious video.

Sharing the funny video on Instagram was Orlando himself. On Sunday, October 25, the 43-year-old actor let out the clip along with a note that read, “@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY @boratsagdiyev.” He added laughing emoji at the end of his message.

The short clip itself opened with Borat greeting Orlando’s fiancee. “Jak sie masz [How are you], Katy Pepsi,” the fictional Kazakh reporter said. “I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports.”

“But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out,” Borat continued jesting as he referred to Orlando’s infamous naked paddle boarding photo. “He have a very good one. It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake.”

Katy was undoubtedly amused by the custom-made birthday wish. Sharing the footage on her own Instagram page, the “Firework” hitmaker raved, “omg @orlandobloom.” It has also caught the attention of Sacha’s wife Isla Fisher, who wrote on the comment section of Orlando’s post, “And @katyperry you made my birthday dreams come true.”

Isla was not the only celebrity who reacted happily to the Borat video. “Too Young to Die?” actress Juliette Lewis commented, “Ummm… this is the greatest bday greeting ever. You won,” whereas DJ Samantha Ronson exclaimed, “Oh my g-d! This is epic!”

<br />

Hours after posting the funny birthday tribute, Orlando offered another dedication to commemorate Katy’s 36th birthday. Letting out a number of pictures displaying their moments together, the ex-husband of Miranda Kerr wrote simply, “Happy Birthday my love, oh the places we’ll go…”