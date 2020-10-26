Ryan Phillippe Throws Major Shade Ellen DeGeneres’ Way While On a Jog

While Ellen herself was never the subject of accusations of any sort, the host apologized for not doing more to prevent wrongdoing on the set of her show.

During the 18th season premiere, she told the audience, “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

Ellen also acknowledged the rumors about her being rude, sharing that her “be kind” credo puts her in “a tricky position.”

“The truth is I am that person that you see on TV,” she said. “I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad; I get mad; I get anxious; I get frustrated; I get impatient and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress, and I am especially working on the impatience thing. And it’s not going well because it’s not going fast enough, I’ll tell you that.”