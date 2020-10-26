‘RHOP’s Karen Huger: I Was Hungry For Success

Viewers of Real Housewives of Potomac saw Karen Huger’s husband, Ray, accuse her of letting fame get to her head.

And it seems the grand dame agrees.

“Look, I am one big bubble of an ego, OK? Hello! So that shouldn’t even be a question,” she told Bravo when asked about Ray’s comments. “I think it was the success. I was hungry for the success. I wanted to make my parents proud, and that’s what really took me away from my marriage, the memory of them. How I was raised. What I was taught to do. If you’re going to do something, you’ve got to give it your best.”

She added, “It certainly had an impact on us, because I’m dedicated to my brand. I’m dedicated to building my business one stone at a time, and I was guilty of not striking a balance with that, and it did not help my marriage at all. I think it made Ray feel less important to me, which was not the case.”