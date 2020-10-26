‘RHOP’s Karen Huger: I Was Hungry For Success

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Viewers of Real Housewives of Potomac saw Karen Huger’s husband, Ray, accuse her of letting fame get to her head.

And it seems the grand dame agrees.

“Look, I am one big bubble of an ego, OK? Hello! So that shouldn’t even be a question,” she told Bravo when asked about Ray’s comments. “I think it was the success. I was hungry for the success. I wanted to make my parents proud, and that’s what really took me away from my marriage, the memory of them. How I was raised. What I was taught to do. If you’re going to do something, you’ve got to give it your best.” 

