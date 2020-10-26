‘RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Reacts To Rumors Of Split From Husband Mauricio Umansky

A few weeks back, rumors surfaced online about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards splitting from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky.

She denies the rumors are true.

“It used to get me so upset when lies were out there about me. I would get myself so worked up and so emotional,” she told Us Weekly. “And now, I really just like — oh, my God. I can’t believe it. But this [new] one threw us for a loop. This last one, because we didn’t know [about it], I don’t have a Google alert or anything.”

She continued, “We posted a picture in Aspen together and somebody wrote in the comments, ‘I’m so glad to see all the rumors aren’t true.’ And [Mauricio] looked at me and he said, ‘What are they talking [about in] this comment?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. Let’s Google.’ We were like, ‘What?’ And then, like, a week later, people were texting me [and saying], ‘I hope everything’s OK.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God.'”