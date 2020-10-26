‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards’ Sister Kathy Hilton Is Rumored To Be Cast For Season 11 And Richards Thinks “It’d Be An Adventure”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star may see another sister on the show in Season 11. The rumor goes that her sister Kathy Hilton will also join the cast in a recurring role. How did Kyle Richards react to these suppositions?

Kyle Richards shared the stage with her sister Kim Richards when RHOBH started, but Kim left the show after season 5, but still making some appearances in the reality series. Now, Richards’ older sister may appear in the show as a “friend of,” so she may be a part-time housewife in RHOBH!

Former housewife Brandi Glanville revealed the news of Kathy Hilton’s appearance in season 11 on her podcast when guest Barbara Kavovit asked whether the rumors are true or not:

“…I’m friends with Kathy, Kathy Hilton is coming on, I’m friends with all of them,” said Glanville, adding that Hilton is “going to be a ‘friend of,’ I think it’s already out there.”

The Unfiltered podcast host added that she is “hoping I’m not spilling anything. I think that’ll be interesting because it’s always interesting to have a family dynamic.” So what did Richards think about Hilton’s appearance in RHOBH?

While Bravo didn’t confirm anything, and neither did the other cast members, we know Hilton has made several appearances in the show, but she hadn’t been officially a cast member. Richards gave an interview to US Weekly about RHOBH Season 11 and was asked about her sister’s appearance among the cast members.

“I don’t know. I cannot … I don’t know. I don’t know. We’ll see,” said Richards, adding that she would love to see her older sister in the show.

“I think it would be interesting and fun,” Richards said, adding that she feels like “it’d be an adventure.” Then, she explained that “people know from watching the show that we’ve gone through some rough times together but we’re great. We talk every day, many times a day, and we laugh. And so, I think it’d be fun.”

The “some rough times together” refers to the time when Hilton did not agree with Richards, who sold “American Woman,” a show that was loosely based on Kathleen Richards – their mother’s life.

What we’ll not see in RHOBH season 11 is Kyle and Denise Richards reconcile in front of the cameras since Denise quit the series. However, the two did keep in touch and now they’re good, said Kyle in an RHOBH OG to Us Weekly.

