Report: Saints unlikely to trade Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have played without two-time All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas their past five games and improved to 4-2 overall with a 27-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees is used to being with out Thomas as a weapon by now, but that doesn’t mean the Saints are ready to move on from the 27-year-old.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that it’s believed around the league that Thomas will not be dealt despite his camp allegedly hoping a team will attempt to land him before the Nov. 3 trade deadline. Florio explained that the Saints would suffer a cap hit of $20 million in trading Thomas, and New Orleans wouldn’t possibly receive equal value for the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year.

It’s been a tumultuous season for Thomas, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that sidelined him for the next three contests. Coach Sean Payton then sat Thomas for the “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 12 following an altercation that reportedly included Thomas punching teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Thomas was set to return for Sunday’s tilt versus Carolina but then tweaked his hamstring in practice and was ruled out on Friday.

Receiver Marquez Callaway and running back Alvin Kamara both caught eight passes from Brees in the win over the Panthers, the third straight victory New Orleans earned without Thomas. The Saints play at the Chicago Bears this coming Sunday.