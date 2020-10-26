Reginae Carter And YFN Lucci Fans Convinced They’re Back Together After Seeing These Clues!

It has been more than a year since their split but it looks like Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci might have decided to give their relationship another chance! At least this is what ‘Friends and Family Hustle’ fans believe after seeing Reginae in the background of YFN’s vacation pics!

Have they rekindled their romance 14 months after initially breaking up?

The suspicions started with the 21 year old sharing a couple of pics on her IG account that were simply captioned with the message: ‘No Thanks [lips emoji.]’

The snaps showed Reginae wearing a skin-tight camo dress, and a blue-and-orange headwrap and posing on a dock.

Normally, people would most likely focus on the ambiguous caption, trying to figure out what she wanted to say and to whom but some were quick to notice something else!

As it turns out, the dock that the T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle star was posing on looked like it could be the same one featured in Lucci’s IG Story from that same day!

Suddenly, another question entered everyone’s minds – ‘Could the exes have been together on vacation?’

Not only that but Lucci also went ahead and left a like on Reginae’s post, which fans thought was suspicious as well.

And as if that was not enough, they also focused on yet another of his Instagram Stories to find clues in support of their theory.

This Story showed the man with his friends, hanging out around on a poolside patio.

And sure enough, there it was – a massive hint! In the background, sitting on a rocking chair, someone wearing a blue-and-orange headwrap could be seen!

While the colors were super similar, it was still hard to confirm that it was the same one since the man was going so far but many have already made up their minds about the reunion!

What do you think? Are they back together?

