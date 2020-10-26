Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Introduces New Rescue Dog After Losing Family Pet

Instagram

Ava Phillippe reveals on Instagram that her family brought home a pup from an animal sanctuary in Southern Utah on the same day their beloved French bulldog Pepper died.

Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter has welcomed a new family member. Days after her family lost their beloved French bulldog Pepper, Ava Phillippe introduced to her online fans a new rescue dog that she and her family have just adopted.

On Sunday, October 25, the 21-year-old let out several Instagram snaps of the new pet. “What a wild & bittersweet week. The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me. This is Benji! He’s from the @bestfriendsanimalsociety sanctuary in Southern Utah and is a dream of a rescue dog,” she began the introduction.

“He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment,” she added. “Benji also enjoys squeaky toys, outdoor adventures, and anything he is allowed (or not allowed) to eat. He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I’m so grateful to be his person. I cannot wait for him to perfect his manners and become his full, goofy self as time goes on!”

The oldest daughter of actor Ryan Phillippe went on to extend her gratitude to Best Friends Animal Society for helping her and Benji “find each other.” She then gushed over her new four-legged companion as saying, “I feel like I’ve known Benji forever. I’m super excited for many adventures with this guy by my side!”

“Feel free to comment what breeds you think Benji is,” she concluded her lengthy message. “I’m pretty sure he’s got some Border Collie in him, but who knows what else!”

Days prior to introducing Benji, Ava announced the heartbreaking news of Pepper’s passing. “Today is a tough day. Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now,” she penned in the Instagram post on Tuesday, October 20.

Her mother Reese also offered an emotional tribute for Pepper in her own Instagram page. “Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go,” the “Legally Blonde” star stated.