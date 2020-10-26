Rapper Offset Detained Near Trump Rally In Beverly Hills!!

Rapper Offset was detained after police stopped their vehicle while they were driving past a pro-President Trump rally in Beverly Hills.

The incident took place on Saturday.

Offset streamed part of the interaction with the cops on Instagram Live, as officers surrounded his vehicle. He refuses to turn off the engine.

“I’m not doing that,” he tells officers.

“Why not?” an officer asks.

“Because you’ve got guns out,” he tells them.

Officers can then be seen then reaching inside the window to unlock the driver’s side door before dragging him from his vehicle.

According to reports, Offset was released after questioning. Marcelo Almanzar, 20, (cousin of Cardi B) was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Derrian Perry, Offset’s publicist, said in a statement that the rapper was detained “following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters.”

“Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times,” the statement said. “He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes.”