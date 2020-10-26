Home Entertainment Rapper Offset Detained Near Trump Rally In Beverly Hills!!

Rapper Offset was detained after police stopped their vehicle while they were driving past a pro-President Trump rally in Beverly Hills.

The incident took place on Saturday.

Offset streamed part of the interaction with the cops on Instagram Live, as officers surrounded his vehicle. He refuses to turn off the engine.

“I’m not doing that,” he tells officers.

“Why not?” an officer asks.

“Because you’ve got guns out,” he tells them.

